Police investigate the death of a Laurinburg man found lying in the road

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for any information about a man who was shot and killed just after midnight on Monday in Laurinburg.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of Wagram Street after a call about a gunshot victim.

Officers found Tony O’Neal Blackmon, 45, of Laurinburg, lying in the roadway. He had been shot, police said.

Scotland County EMS responded and took Blackmon to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from his wounds, according to police.

Anyone with the information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.