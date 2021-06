HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting in Horry County that happened early on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. at the 700 block of Fremont Road in Longs, according to Horry County police. One person has been shot but their condition is not known at this time.

Police are on scene and this is an active investigation. There is no threat to the community, police said.

