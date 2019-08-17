Police investigating racist letters aimed at Charlotte black leaders

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Police in North Carolina are reviewing a series of racist letters sent to local black leaders.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are reviewing copies of a threatening letter mailed to black elected leaders in the county, city and school district. That letter, nearly two pages long, said “Black Democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town” and sent “screaming to the concentration camps.”

An online message was sent to Earnest Winston, recently named the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The message asked Winston if “you deserve to be superintendent of schools?” The message ended with racist slurs.

A police officer questioned the man who sent the message to the superintendent, but didn’t arrest him. According to police, the man suggested he would send more messages.