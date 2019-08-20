Police investigating stabbing in Myrtle Beach

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers were called to investigate an assault in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Osceola Street, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers are searching in the area around the Speedway gas station.

Cpl. Vest says the wounds in the incident are “consistent with stab wounds”. Initial reports of the incident came in just before 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers are working to locate anyone else involved in the incident.

We have a team heading to the scene, count on News13 for coverage of this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: