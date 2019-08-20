Police investigating stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers were called to investigate an assault in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Osceola Street, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers are searching in the area around the Speedway gas station.





Cpl. Vest says the wounds in the incident are “consistent with stab wounds”. Initial reports of the incident came in just before 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers are working to locate anyone else involved in the incident.

We have a team heading to the scene, count on News13 for coverage of this developing story.