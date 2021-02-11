Police: Lake City man offers to drive 17-year-old girl home, rapes her instead

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police have arrested a man they say offered to drive a 17-year-old girl home, but instead raped her.

On Jan. 26, police were notified by the girl that she had been raped 2 months earlier, according to police.

The girl was walking home from work when Andrew Singletary, 53, pulled his truck over near her and asked her why she was walking home alone in the dark, according to authorities.

The girl told Singletary which apartment complex she was headed to before he offered to drive her there, according to police. She agreed and got into the truck.

Singletary took a different road than the one the apartment was on telling the girl he had something to show her, according to police. That was when she attempted to leave the vehicle but was unable to.

Singletary took the girl to his home instead where he raped her, according to authorities.

Prior to the incident, the girl said Singletary had been stalking her at work, according to police.

Singletary was charged with criminal sexual conduct, 1st degree and is being held without bond.