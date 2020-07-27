Police: Lake City woman stabs significant other in chest during fight

Booking photo courtesy of Florence County Detention Center

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police have arrested a woman who they say stabbed her significant other in the chest during a fight.

Johnette Brown, 51, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. on Saturday after she allegedly stabbed her significant other in the chest while fighting with them on Wilcox Street in Lake City.

Brown is being charged with domestic/assault and battery with intent to kill, and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.

