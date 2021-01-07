Police: ‘large number of animals’ seized from Horry County home, charges forthcoming

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Charges are forthcoming after a large number of animals were seized from a home in Horry County Wednesday.
Horry County police investigated a home off of Highway 90, in connection to an animal related investigation, according to police. A large number of animals were seized from the home.
The animals seized include horses, exotic birds, reptiles and guineafowl, according to police.
The animals seized include horses, exotic birds, reptiles, and guineafowl, which were taken into the custody of #HCPD and our Horry County Animal Care Center.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 7, 2021
These animals are not currently available for adoption or rescue due to the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/qi3DWh3ffU
Investigation is still ongoing and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
