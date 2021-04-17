Police: Large quantities of drugs, firearms seized from South Carolina home

by: Chase Laudenslager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Friday announced the seizure of large quantities of drugs, firearms, and other illicit items during a search of a North Charleston home.

The bust was part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to NCPD.

Among items found in the home were:

  • 887 grans of marijuana
  • 3,187 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • 230 grams of cocaine
  • 5 firearms

Cash and “other items used and associated with the distribution of drugs” were found as well.

NCPD said that the person in possession of the items has been charged.

