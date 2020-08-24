Longs man charged with attempted murder, possession of drugs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police arrested a man after what they say was an attempted murder.

Kelvin Bellamy, 42, was arrested at 3 a.m. Friday after police responded to a call on Freemont Road in Longs.

When police arrived at the scene, a witness told them Bellamy threatened to kill a person before pulling out a gun, according to authorities.

The witness said a struggle took place with bystanders before the gun went off, striking a victim in the left leg, according to police.

Witnesses say the victim was not in the struggle, and left for the hospital after being shot.

Following the exchange, Bellamy set the weapon on the ground and walked away from the scene, according to police.

Witnesses were able to describe Bellamy, who officers said they remembered passing on their way to the scene.

Officers were able to locate Bellamy, and said when they approached him, he tossed something white into the bushes before being detained, police said

After placing Bellamy in the vehicle, an officer searched the bushes and locate a white Nike Air tennis shoe which contained a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance, according to police.

Bellamy was transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is being charged with attempted murder and possession of narcotic drugs and cocaine.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting trial.

