Police: Longs woman arrested after using forged prescription at Little River CVS

Horry County, SC (WBTW) – A Longs woman was arrested after officials say she attempted to use forged prescription documents in Little River Monday night.

Eileen Baez, 52, was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday after Horry County officials say she unlawfully obtained a quantity of Phentermine by fraud, forgery, misrepresentation, deception and subterfuge, according to her arrest warrant.

Officials say Baez obtained the substance from a CVS Pharmacy in Little River using an altered prescription document bearing the signature of Dr. Karyn Markley, according to the warrant. Markley confirmed in a written statement that she did not authorize the prescription.

Pharmacy staff at the CVS wrote down the license information of the person who picked up the prescription, leading police to Baez.

Baez was charged with two counts of drug distribution, non controlled, imitation of a controlled substance. She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

