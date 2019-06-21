Police look for son after Murrells Inlet woman claims he killed her husband

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – News13 has gained new details in the investigation of a Murrells Inlet man’s death – and in the tampering of his body.

News13 spoke with Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson on Irene Clodfelter’s claim that her now dead son killed her husband, Hubert.

Right now, Richardson said, police are investigating whether or not her son is actually dead.

Court documents show that Irene Clodfelter admitted to wrapping Hubert’s body in garbage bags and tape.

As for the murder of her husband, Irene Clodfelter blames her own son. Richardson says that the investigation of Irene’s claim is still active.

“If, and that’s a big if, but if her son were to of been responsible and if he has passed way, they’re not going to charge someone that’s dead with a crime,” Richardson said. “So that’s sort of where they’re at with it now, but there’s a lot more investigation that has to take place.”

Richardson says this case has a lot of moving parts and the investigation is not over.

Horry County crime scene detectives were seen early Friday morning at the Clodfelter home. Kelly Moore, public information officer with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the investigation is ongoing and active with both the Horry County and the Georgetown County sheriff’s offices.