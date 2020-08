DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run in Dillon.

The crash happened at about 1:38 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of West Harrison Street and North 1st Avenue. A white late ’90s model Ford Explorer left the scene.

If you have information on this incident or recognize this vehicle, please contact Captain Ryan Berry at (843) 774-0051 ext. 1011 or (843) 632-0277