Police: Loris man held 94-year-old woman to the ground by her neck, stole her TV from the wall

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man is facing 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglarizing a 94-year-old woman’s Horry County home, according to police.

Kendall Elliot, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary violent and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to police.

On Aug. 16, Elliot is accused of breaking into and burglarizing the woman’s home with another person in the Green Sea area, according to authorities. The two, according to police, held the woman down on the ground by her neck and stole her television from the wall and some cash.

“Because of excellent police work by the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officer Terry Elliott, this defendant was identified and tied to the scene of the crime,” Assistant Solicitor James Stanko said. “DNA also showed that the defendant was at the scene.”