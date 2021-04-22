Police: Loris man punches officer in the face, breaks patrol vehicle window with his head

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man they say punched an officer in the face while resisting arrest.

Early Tuesday, officers were sent to a home in Loris where a woman said Christopher William Goodman, 24, had been drinking and came home violent, according to police.

The woman said Goodman was very upset, and began pushing her around the living room, knocking things over, according to incident reports. The victim claims Goodman was also throwing glass.

The woman told police Goodman then grabbed two knives from the kitchen, so she told another person to call the police, according to authorities. Goodman then calmed down and left the home, according to police.

When officers asked Goodman about the incident, he said nothing happened, and that the woman destroyed the home, according to police.

When officers told Goodman he was under arrest he became very upset and punched an officer in the face, causing a cut on his left cheek, according to authorities.

Officers were able to control Goodman, placing handcuffs on him and walking him over to the side of the patrol vehicle.

While standing beside the vehicle, Goodman hit his head against the side window, breaking it and injuring himself, according to police.

Goodman was charged with domestic violence 3rd degree, malicious damage to person property and assaulting an officer. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Goodman was previously arrested for shooting a weapon into a large crowd and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.