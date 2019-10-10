Police: Loris woman turns herself in after infant tests positive for cocaine, marijuana

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Loris woman is facing a charge of unlawful neglect of a child after she and her newborn infant tested positive for drugs, police said.

Porshellhia Moriea Waters, 28, was charged on Wednesday after police say a blood test provided by social services showed she and the infant tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. The infant was born at Loris Hospital on Sept. 18, police said.

After a warrant was obtained for her arrest, Waters turned herself in, police said.

Waters was released Thursday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

