Police: Lumberton man accused of murdering his girlfriend at Econo Lodge

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have arrested a man after they say he shot and killed his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Around 4:45 a.m. on June 11, officers were sent to the Econo Lodge at 2320 Capuano Road for calls of person being shot.

When they arrived, Fredrik Cain, 24, was holding his abdomen outside of a room and told officers his girlfriend, Kimberly Smith, was inside and had been shot, according to police.

Cain and Smith were both transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police. Smith was transferred to a different hospital where she later died.

Cain’s injuries were minor, according to police, and did not appear to be the result of a gunshot wound.

On Aug. 25, Robeson County deputies arrested Cain on a warrant for second degree murder. He was turned over to police and secured in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.