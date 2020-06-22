Police: Lumberton man in critical condition after being shot

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Sunday evening at around 7:07 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at the Marathon Store located at 1302 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Arriving officers found Treyvon Mitchell, 18, of Holly Street Lumberton, lying in the parking lot suffering a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, he was taken to Southeastern Regional Hospital for treatment and later shipped to another hospital for further treatment.

At the police departments last update he was listed as “in critical condition.”

Investigators say they have been able to determine that two people assaulted Mitchell prior to him being shot and are working to identify the two people, who both fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

