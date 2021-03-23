Police: Lumberton man shot several times while sitting in his car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – One person was seriously injured after he was shot several times while sitting in his car, according to Lumberton police.

Around 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the area of East Avenue in Lumberton for calls of a man being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police. He was transported to two different hospitals and is now in serious but stable condition.

The victim was sitting in a Honda Accord that was stopped on the edge of the roadway when the shooting happened, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford or Detective Blake Harrell at (910) 6710-3845.