Police: Lumberton man shot early Friday morning, thought to have life-threatening injuries

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Albion Street for reports of shots fired. While investigating the report officers heard a person calling for help.

Officers found the person calling for help behind a home on West 24th Street. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to the Lumberton Rescue Helipad and then flown to and an undisclosed medical facility for treatment.

At this time his injuries are thought to be life threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Charles Keenum at (910) 671-3845.