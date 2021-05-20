Police: Lumberton man shot in dispute over parking space

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after they say a man was shot during a dispute over a parking space Thursday morning.

Around 8:02 a.m., police say two people were arguing over a parking space in the area of 2779 West 5th Street when a man was shot in his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Lumberton before later being flown to another hospital for additional treatment, according to police.

The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, however it is reported they were driving a grey in color SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.