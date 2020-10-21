Police: Lumberton man shot, killed while in his front yard

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Berry Street in Lumberton where they were told a person had been shot, according to police.

When they arrived, they were informed Torry Green, 30, was found lying in his yard by his brother, police said.

The victim’s brother said he heard gunshots and went to see what was going on when he found his brother, according to police.

Investigators are still on the scene, and investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

