Police: Lumberton man struck by car during fight in parking lot of convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after they say a man was struck by a car during a fight in a convenience store parking lot Friday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m., officers were sent to the parking lot of Dobb’s Place at 2806 West 5th Street for calls of several people fighting, according to police.

During the incident a 21-year-old man was struck by a vehicle, resulting in serious injuries, according to police. He was transported to the hospital by a car prior to officers arriving on scene.

Police say the only information they have on the vehicle involved at this time is that it was white. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.