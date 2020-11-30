Police: Lumberton man sustains life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are searching for a person they say fled from the scene of a collision Thursday evening.

Around 5:52 p.m. on Thursday, a 59-year-old man was riding his bike on MLK Drive in Lumberton when he was struck by a car, and the driver fled from the scene, according to police.

The victim was struck by a white car and received life-threatening injuries, according to police. Due to the extent of his injuries, police have not been able to ask the victim about the collision.

Police are seeking the public’s help locating the white car and driver of the car at the time of the incident.

At this time the driver is not at fault in the accident and investigators need to identify the car and driver, according to police. It appears the victim ran into the car, police said.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run collision is asked to contact Officer Cedrique Bridges at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

