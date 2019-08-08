Police make an arrest in Loris murder case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have made an arrest in a Loris murder.

William Henry Jones II has been arrested and charged in the death of Demetrick Simon, 39. Simon was killed last month in Loris.

Jones faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent felony.

Horry County Police Department, along with Loris Police Department, worked together to investigate the case over the past month.

Based upon information derived during the investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service was able to take Jones into custody Thursday afternoon.