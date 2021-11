MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man after they say he committed sexual conduct with a minor.

On October 13, police say Sean James Tyree, 35, drove a 15-year-old girl to a parking garage in the area of North Oak Street and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with her.

Tyree was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and granted a $100,000 bond pretrial.