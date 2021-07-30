Police: Man accused of shooting at several people on a porch in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police arrested a man after they say he drove by a home and shot at several people while they were on the porch.

On July 5, officers say Justin Wilson, 28, drove by a home on Moore Street and fired several rounds from a hand gun while several people were standing on the home’s porch.

The shooting also happened while an officer was passing Wilson on the roadway and witnessed the incident, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13 from the Florence County Clerk of Court.

When officers investigated, shell casings were found in the roadway in front of the home and a projectile was found on the porch, according to the warrants.

Wilson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

News13 reached out to the Lake City Police Department for the incident report on July 20. We still have not received that report as of Friday morning.