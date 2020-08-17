Police: Man arrested after neglecting 5-year-old, child was under water for 5 minutes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say he neglected to watch a 5-year-old child, allowing her to nearly drown after being underwater for five minutes.

On Friday at 8:37 p.m., officers responded to Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach for a possible drowning of a child, according to the police report.

Through investigation, officers were able to determine that the child had exited a Jacuzzi and entered a swimming pool all by herself, according to police.

She went into the water, but it was too deep and she was unable to resurface for more than five minutes, police said. The child was transported to a local hospital where they were able to revive her, according to authorities.

Alexander Byrd, Jr., who was in charge of the child’s welfare, was also by the Jacuzzi when she exited, failing to watch her, according to police.

Byrd was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

LATEST HEADLINES: