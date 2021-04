FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was charged in Horry County after police say he committed sexual battery on a 14-year0old in Florence.

Tyler Quick, 21, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree for committing sexual acts with a minor from Jan. 1- 31, according to police.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the 1300 block of Valparasio Drive in Florence, according to police.

Quick is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. Bond has not yet been granted.