Police: Man arrested in Bennetsville shooting, was out on bond for 2 attempted murder charges

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Monday evening, Bennettsville Police arrested Calvonte Zimmerman for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, obstruction of justice, breach of peace, and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Bennettsville.

Zimmerman is alleged to have shot at an individual, while the individual was standing outside of an apartment complex located within the city limits of Bennettsville, according to police.

Zimmerman was taken into custody at a home in Darlington County several hours later by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Bennettsville Police Department without incident, according to authorities.

He is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

At the time of the incident, Zimmerman was out on bond for two attempted murder charges back in June of this year for a shooting that occurred in East Bennettsville.

This is still an open and ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

