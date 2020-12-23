Police: Man arrested in murder of North Myrtle Beach man found dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WBTW) — Savannah Police have charged a man with murder after a North Myrtle Beach man was found dead on December 11 in Savannah, Georgia.

According to News13’s sister station WSAV, the body of 29-year-old Ian Ferris was found around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and 35th Streets.

On Tuesday, police arrested Roniell Paul Millien, 42, and charged him with theft by receiving stolen property and murder. He is being held at the Chatham County Jail without bond.

