Police: Man broke into Florence home, pinned owner to a couch and stole from their pocket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he broke into a home, pinned the owner to the couch and stole money from their pocket.

On Wednesday, police were sent to a home in the 700 block of Cannon Street in reference to a robbery, according to authorities.

William Rankin, 40, allegedly entered the home without consent from the owner, pinned them to a couch and stole money from their pocket, according to police.

Rankin in charged with burglary in the 1st degree, strong-arm robbery and kidnapping. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.