Police: man broke into Myrtle Beach gift shop, cracked a safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say he broke into a Myrtle Beach hotel gift shop Tuesday and stole money from a safe and toy crane machine.

Officers responded to “The Galley” gift shop at Myrtle Beach Resort after calls of a break-in, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Brayden Welch, 20, is accused of breaking into the shop during the night, using a pry device to open up a safe and taking the money from inside, according to the arrest warrant.

Welch is also accused of using the pry device to open a toy crane machine and taking the money from within, according to police.

An employee came in to open the shop and caught Welch in the middle of the break-in, according to police. When the employee tried to stop him, Welch proceeded to assault the employee, according to police.

Welch was able to escape, according to police, but was found by officers a short distance away with the cash in his possession.

Welch was charged with 2nd degree non-violent burglary and safecracking. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond pre-trial.