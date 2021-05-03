Police: Man charged in ‘active shooter’ situation in Conway struck woman in the head, held gun to victim’s neck

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have released new details in an “active shooter” situation from April 29.

Terry Brady was wanted in connection with the incident in the area of Fox Hollow Road and Highway 544 near Conway, according to police. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Brady, who was denied bond for attempted murder, is alleged to have held a gun to a woman’s neck, telling her he was “going to kill her” while pushing her to the ground, according to arrest warrants.

The woman, fearing for her life, was able to escape from Brady and seek help at a nearby grocery store, according to police. However, the victim claims this is not the first time Brady has threatened to kill her.

On April 28 and 29, Brady is also accused of striking another woman in the face and head with his fist and pistol, causing several cuts, according to authorities. It was during this time, according to police, that Brady threatened the victim’s life and ordered her to get into his vehicle at gunpoint.

It was only through police intervention that the victim was able to get to safety and seek medical attentions to the wounds sustained by being struck by Brady’s fit and weapon, according to warrants.

Brady is charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Jail records show that Terry Brady spent time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and escape from confinement in 2003. Records show he was released in September 2008.

Neighbors on Thursday were asked to stay inside as shots were fired and a fire broke out in connection with the incident. For hours, residents were unable to get into their homes while the scene was active.

Investigation into the situation is still ongoing at this time. Count on News13 for updates.