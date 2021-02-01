Police: man charged with attempted murder in Lake City shooting that injured 1

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man has been charged arrested in a shooting that injured one person in January of 2020, according to police.

On Jan. 2 of 2020, police responded to the area of McClam Street in reference to a shots fired call, according to police.

When they arrived, police were told a woman was turning left onto Deep River Street when three shots were fired at her vehicle from a different vehicle across the street, according to authorities.

A man who was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle sustained a gunshot wound in his left leg and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police arrested Jacory Davis, 21, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: