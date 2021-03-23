Police: Man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving girl in Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl while she was sleeping in a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to police.

Gerard Strong, 40, of Jacksonville, Fla, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor – victim under 11. Myrtle Beach police responded to the incident on Monday.

Strong is accused of sexually assaulting a girl as she slept on a bed at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to a warrant from MBPD.

The warrant says “the victim is approximately 10 years of age.” A witness told police that they caught Strong assaulting the girl.

Strong is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.