Police: Man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving girl in Myrtle Beach motel

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl while she was sleeping in a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to police.

Gerard Strong, 40, of Jacksonville, Fla, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor – victim under 11. Myrtle Beach police responded to the incident on Monday.

Strong is accused of sexually assaulting a girl as she slept on a bed at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to a warrant from MBPD.

The warrant says “the victim is approximately 10 years of age.” A witness told police that they caught Strong assaulting the girl.

Strong is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories