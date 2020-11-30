Police: Man charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ after ‘suspicious item’ removed from North Carolina apartment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged with “weapons of mass destruction” after authorities said they removed a suspicious item from a North Carolina apartment.

Officers with the Huntersville Police Department were called to the 8400 block of Streamview Drive on Saturday, to assist a victim in retrieving items from their home due to a domestic disturbance on a previous date.

While at the scene, officers said they observed an unusual device and evacuated the area. CMPD Bomb Squad arrived and safely removed the item on Saturday.

On Sunday, with the assistance of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Justin Lloyd Colman, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of a firearm by a felon.

