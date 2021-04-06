Police: Man dies 3 days after shooting at Mexican restaurant in NC; suspect now charged with murder

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has died in the hospital from his injuries following a shooting that broke out at a Mexican restaurant in Salisbury three days ago, authorities said.

Due to the victim, identified as Mauricio Salazar, passing away, the suspect, identified as Hugo Riquelme Alonso, has been charged Monday with first-degree murder, Salisbury Police said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Los Arcos located at 1311 Klumac Road. At the time, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One person remains in the hospital and a second person was treated at the scene Friday and released.

An initial investigation revealed Alonso fled the scene in a vehicle Friday night and was located a short time later along Highway 601 where he was arrested without incident.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly lead to the triple shooting.

Alonso is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.