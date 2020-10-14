Police: man forced his way into Myrtle Beach hotel room at gunpoint, stole items from room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police say he forced his way into a hotel room at gunpoint and stole items from the hotel room.

Police responded on Wednesday to the OYO Hotel at 606 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

It was here that a victim said Jessie Holmes, 39, allegedly presented what looked like a gun underneath his shirt, forcing his way into the room, according to police.

The victim said Holmes then proceeded to steal items from within the room before leaving, police said.

The victim was able to positively identify Holmes after police say he was located within the area.

Holmes is being charged with armed robbery or allegedly armed robbery, and is being held without bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: