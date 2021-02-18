Police: Man forced into his own trunk at gunpoint in Loris kidnapping attempt

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police have arrested a man they say forced a man into his own trunk, and attempted to kidnap him.

Around 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an area near a home on Watts Road after calls of an attempted kidnapping, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

When they arrived, a male victim told them he went to the home to meet Kaene Bellamy, 21, whom he had met through Snapchat, according to police.

When the victim arrived at the home, Bellamy came out to the vehicle with a gun and struck him in the back of the head, according to police.

Bellamy then forced him into the trunk of the vehicle before driving off, according to authorities.

The victim was able to escape from the trunk of the car and run away when the car slowed down, according to police.

After speaking to the victim, police said they attempted to arrest Bellamy at the home, but he ran out of the home, past officers and into the woods.

After a short foot chase they were able to arrest Bellamy, according to police.

Bellamy was charged with carjacking, kidnapping, resisting arrest, assault of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, without bond awaiting trial.