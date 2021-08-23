Police: man found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach with ‘severe, unknown type injury’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man was found early Monday morning with “unknown type” injuries, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of 28th Avenue North in reference to a call of a person in need of help, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a serious, unknown type injury, according to police. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. This is still an active investigation.