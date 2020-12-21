Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot in head at stop sign in NC; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose

STANLEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) –A North Carolina Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who they say shot another man in the head, seriously injuring him.

The shooting occurred at 5:14 p.m. Sunday at S Morrow Avenue and E Main Street in Albemarle .

As officers got to the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign on South Morrow Avenue, shot in the head. The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of Bryan S. Thomas, 38, for attempted first-degree murder. Thomas is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

