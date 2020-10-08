Police: Man pointed hunting knife at person in Myrtle Beach Taco Bell drive-thru, ran from police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is accused of pointing a knife at someone who was at a Myrtle Beach Taco Bell drive-thru before running from police.

According to police, officers responded to the Taco Bell at 1307 N Kings Highway on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. for a weapons violation report.

A victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Shakim Brown, pointed a weapon at him and said he would kill him while the victim was waiting in the drive-thru to get his food. The victim said Brown then “just walked away”, according to police.

An officer located Brown behind another business a short time later. When Brown saw the officer, Brown allegedly started to run away. After a brief foot chase, Brown was arrested.

Police said the weapon Brown pointed at the victim was a black and silver hunting knife. Police said the knife was found on the ground in the area where Brown had been running.

Brown was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He’s charged with assault and battery – 3rd degree.

Brown was also arrested in February for allegedly hitting and choking a woman in Myrtle Beach. He was charged with domestic violence in that incident. A report from February indicated that Brown had a prior conviction for criminal domestic violence.