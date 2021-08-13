Police: Man repeatedly struck 2 children in Myrtle Beach with a belt, leaving marks on their bodies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say he physically abused two children.

On May 5, Police responded to the hospital in regards to a child abuse report for two children. One child had noticeable marks on their upper left arm and marks on their legs consistent with those of a belt, according to police.

The other child had noticeable marks on their upper torso and sides of their waist consistent with those of a belt, according to police.

During a children’s recovery center forensic interview both children told police Danyel Jones struck them multiple times, leaving marks on their bodies. Jones and the children knew each other.

Jones is being charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.