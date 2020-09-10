Police: Man robbed victim at knifepoint in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in Myrtle Beach after police say he allegedly threatened another man with a knife and stole his wallet.

On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a call for an armed robbery within city limits.

When police arrived, they spoke to a victim who said a friend of his approached him and asked him for some money, according to police.

When the victim pulled out his wallet, police say Justin Geilenberg pulled out a knife and demanded the money and threatened to stab the victim, according to police.

Police were able to locate Geilenberg on city cameras leaving the incident location immediately after the time of the alleged robbery, according to authorities.

Geilenberg is being charged with robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

