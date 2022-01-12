Police: Man shot another man through windshield in December shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, 32, in December.

On Dec. 5, Tyshiem Connor, 22, is accused of shooting Santana while he was trying to leave the location of a fight at Waccamaw Boulevard..

Connor, according to police, stepped in front of Santana’s vehicle while he was trying to drive away, and shot through the front windshield, killing Santana.

When officers arrived, they found Santana halfway in his vehicle, and security guards were giving him first aid, according to previous reporting.

Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention center without bond, pretrial.