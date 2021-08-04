Police: Man shot, crashed his car in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBWT) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., officers were sent to the are of 790 South Roberts Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 47-year-old man who had been shot and wrecked the vehicle he was driving in the area, according to police.

The man’s injures appeared life-threatening, according to police, and he was taken to a hospital. Officers said the shooting appeared to have occurred in the East Lumberton area but the exact location is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.