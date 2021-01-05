Police: Man shot in Robeson County, witnesses refuse to cooperate

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Lumberton.

Around 8:57, Lumberton police responded to reports of a person shot at Casson’s Affordable Rides on East 5th Street, according to police.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle driven by people who were present at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The witnesses, however, have not been fully cooperative with the investigation, and no information is available on any suspects responsible, according to authorities.

The victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective Frank Durden at (910) 671-3845.

