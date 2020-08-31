Police: man stabbed in neck by teenager in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton officers are investigating after they say a man was stabbed by a teenager Sunday night, according to Lumberton Police.

A teen stabbed a 40-year-old man in the neck on Carthage Road on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The extent of injuries are unclear at this time, and we are still working to find out if the suspect is in custody. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

