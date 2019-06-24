Police: Man struck officer in the face after being stunned

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A 30-year-old man faces charges of assault and resisting arrest after police say he struck an officer in the face.

Christopher Reed Howell was taken into custody after police say he struck an officer when they used a stun gun to detain him. While on a domestic disturbance call on N. Half Moon Road at about 10:22 on Thursday, police say Howell became aggressive, threatening and lunged at an officer’s stun gun, according to the report.

The officer deployed the stun gun after Howell lunged at it, making contact with Howell’s upper chest area, according to the report. The gun had no effect on his behavior, the officer said. Howell then struck the officer on the left side of the face with a closed fist, according to the report. The officer attempted to stun Howell again, this time on his left thigh, which still had no effect.

When a second officer got involved, Howell was taken under control and cuffed. EMS responded to the location to check out Howell and ensure the officers he was okay. He refused medical treatment.

Howell is in Florence County Jail on charges of assault and battery third degree; resisting / assault, beat, or wound police serving process or while resisting arrest; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $1,000 or less.