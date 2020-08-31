Police: Man tried to hit officer with car before slamming into cruiser, knocked himself unconscious

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Friday night in Loris after police say he attempted to hit an officer before ramming into their police car and knocking himself unconscious, according to Horry County police.

Officers responded to a residence after they had been called there twice earlier in the night for a domestic violence incident, according to police.

When they arrived, they saw the tail lights of a vehicle that belonged to Yawnnie Waters, 28, and decided to park their patrol car at the end of the driveway, just off of Springfield Church Road, according to police.

The officer said they exited their vehicle and started walking toward Waters’ vehicle with a flashlight pointed at the vehicle, hoping to stop the car.

Waters turned the vehicle around and began to drive away from the officer, toward Highway 9. There were woods and a large ditch on the far side of the property, so Waters turned his vehicle around and parked facing the officer’s vehicle, approximately 100 yards away, according to authorities.

As the officer started toward the vehicle, thinking waters might exit the vehicle and run on foot, the car started to accelerate toward the officer, according to police.

The officer turned and ran toward an area that used to contain gas pumps, moving behind a metal support beam for the gas pump cover, in an attempt to take cover from the oncoming vehicle, according to police.

When the officer was behind the beam, the car veered slightly to the right, toward the driveway’s exit, slamming into the patrol car that was parked there, according to police.

Waters’ car came to a stop around 20 yards into a corn field on the far side of Springfield Church Road, police said.

The officer called a medic after discovering that Waters appeared to be unconscious. When Waters woke up, the officer informed him that medical help was on the way and told him to refrain from moving, officers said.

Waters was treated at a hospital before being taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he is currently being held, according to authorities.

Waters is being charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property valued at $5,000 or more. He is being held on a $20,000 bond awaiting trial.

